Gloucester man arrested over suspected child abduction
- 7 March 2017
- From the section Gloucestershire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a 12-year-old girl went missing in Gloucester on Monday evening.
Police launched a search after she left the Quays area of the city with a man at about 19:30 GMT.
She was found "safe and physically unharmed" in the early hours of Tuesday.
Gloucestershire Police have said the man, from Gloucester, remains in police custody while investigations continue.