Gloucestershire

Gloucester man arrested over suspected child abduction

Gloucester Quays Image copyright Google
Image caption The girl was reported missing after she was seen leaving the Gloucester Quays area

A man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a 12-year-old girl went missing in Gloucester on Monday evening.

Police launched a search after she left the Quays area of the city with a man at about 19:30 GMT.

She was found "safe and physically unharmed" in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gloucestershire Police have said the man, from Gloucester, remains in police custody while investigations continue.

