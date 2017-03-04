New plinth engraved for Quedgeley war memorial after names fade

Image copyright Rachel Ball Image caption Rachel Ball's uncle David Hadley Morgan died at the age of 24 in Dunkirk in 1940

A woman whose uncle died in World War Two has successfully campaigned for a new list of fallen soldiers to be added to a memorial after the original faded.

Rachel Ball wrote to Quedgeley Parish Council in Gloucestershire urging it to add a new plinth to the foot of the monument in St James' churchyard.

Ms Ball said the "disintegrating names" made her sad and she wanted to ensure the soldiers "are never forgotten".

Her uncle, David Hadley Morgan, is among those named on the plinth.

He died aged 24, in 1940, in Dunkirk. Ms Ball said he had no known grave and his death was not confirmed until 1945.

She said her grandmother never got over his death.

Image caption Rachel Ball asked the parish council to provide a new plinth for the war memorial

Ms Ball said all the names "should be retained for future generations to see".

"I think we should never forget what happened and remember just how many young lives were sacrificed," she said.

The plinth has the names of 28 soldiers who died in World War One and World War Two.

The 100-year-old memorial has been made a Grade II listed monument.