Grayson Perry tapestry loaned to stately home

Image copyright Grayson Perry/Frampton House Image caption Grayson Perry's tapestry was "inspired" by the owners of Frampton Court and portrays the Grade I listed house

Turner-prize winning artist Grayson Perry has loaned one of his works to a stately home in Gloucestershire.

The work, The Upper Class at Bay, has been installed in a bedroom at Frampton Court, while a tapestry that has hung there for 300 years is restored.

The Turner Prize-winning artist, who stayed at the country estate in 2012 and was "inspired" by its owners, said it was appropriate it should be there.

It is hoped the loan of the tapestry, will help fund the restoration work.

The tapestry is one of six created by the artist five years ago alongside his Channel 4 series, All in the Best Possible Taste.

Measuring 2m x 4m, it depicts an "aristocratic stag" being brought down by the hounds of tax, upkeep, change and fuel bills.

In the background, Frampton Court can be seen along with the stately home's orangery.

Image copyright Simnon Taylor Image caption The tapestry has been hung in the same room at Frampton Court, since 1733

Perry - who stayed at Frampton Court while filming the Channel 4 series - has admitted that "some of the characters, incidents and objects" he had met had been woven into his tapestries.

But he denied that the face of the stag was based on the owner of the Grade I listed house, Rollo Clifford.

"My experience with Janie and Rollo was a big inspiration - any resemblance is purely coincidental," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Grayson Perry stayed at Frampton Court while he was filming a TV series

Mrs Clifford said the artist had been "enormously supportive and generous" in loaning them "his own tapestry".

Craig Kempson, house manager at Frampton Court, said he was "intrigued to find out how our guests will react to it".

The work is expected to be in place until June.