Restoration work begins on Gloucestershire medieval priory

Work has begun on a medieval priory in Gloucestershire to restore its major buildings and bring them back into use.

The Heritage Lottery Fund awarded the trust that runs Llanthony Secunda Priory £3.2m to carry out the work.

The restoration is expected to take 18 months to complete, with much of the initial work focussing on groundworks and establishing drainage.

Trust chair Jeremy Williamson said the start of work on the site represented "a significant milestone".

He thanked local sponsors and volunteers and added it was the "culmination of several years' effort".

This work is being accompanied by a watching brief to ensure areas of the archaeological site are not disturbed or destroyed.

It was founded in 1136 by Miles de Gloucester, 1st Earl of Hereford as a haven for monks from Llanthony Priory in Wales.