Teenager from Gloucester sentenced for stamping on boy's face

Image copyright Google Image caption The scuffle began after a row over a rugby ball at a playing field in Hucclecote, Gloucester

A teenager who stamped on a boy's face has been given a four-year sentence by appeal court judges after his previous sentence was deemed "unduly lenient".

Calen Gaze, 17, from Gloucester, was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, at Gloucester Crown Court last October.

His 13-year-old victim suffered a shattered cheekbone and eye socket.

Gaze, who was 15 at the time of the attack in 2015, was originally sentenced to 240 hours of unpaid work.

The Court of Appeal in London heard Gaze, from Ashcroft Close, Matson, knocked the boy down by punching him in the face, and then stamped on his head "numerous times" at a park in the Abbeymead area of the city.

No contact sport

The scuffle began after a row over a rugby ball between two groups of boys at a playing field in Hucclecote, the court was told.

The victim had to have emergency surgery, and titanium mesh and plates were inserted to support his eye and repair fractures to his cheekbone.

He was advised by doctors not to take part in contact sport as the mesh could sever his retina.

Lawyers acting for the Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC said Gaze's initial sentence was too light for such a serious attack.

Paul Jarvis told the court that, had Gaze been an adult, a sentence of about 12 years could have been expected.

In sentencing Gaze to four years in a young offenders' institution, Lord Justice Fulford said the offence was "so serious that neither a fine, nor a community penalty, can be justified".

The appeal court also lifted a ban on the media naming Gaze, despite him being under the age of 18.