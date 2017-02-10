Frampton Mansell level crossing death man named

Image caption Colin Cameron died in the crash on Tuesday afternoon

A man who died when his vehicle was hit by a train on a level crossing has been named by police.

Colin Cameron, 60, died when his Land Rover was hit by the London Paddington to Cheltenham Spa service at Frampton Mansell near Stroud on Tuesday.

British Transport Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he died from multiple injuries, and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

The line was closed for over 24 hours while police investigated.

Image copyright Nicky Blackmarket Image caption The crash happened near Frampton Mansell

Ch Insp John Angell said: "Our family liaison officers continue to support Mr Cameron's loved ones, who have asked for their privacy to be respected, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries at the scene have concluded for now and I would like to reiterate our thanks to the local community for the help they gave to passengers on the service involved immediately after the incident and for their cooperation as we worked in the area.

"We continue to appeal for anyone who saw what happened, or feels they may have any information which would be relevant to our investigation, to contact us."