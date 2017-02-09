Gloucestershire

University of Gloucestershire expansion approved

University of Gloucestershire Image copyright University of Gloucestershire
Image caption The business school will open in September 2018

Plans to expand the University of Gloucestershire's campus in Gloucester have been approved by the city council.

The university has been given permission to build its new business school at its Oxstalls site.

The business school is being moved from Cheltenham to Gloucester. It is due to open in September 2018.

Consent was granted for new halls of residence at the Blackfriars site which will accommodate the extra students at the business school.

Image copyright University of Gloucestershire
Image caption The business school will be based at the Oxstalls campus

