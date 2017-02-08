Train line reopens after level crossing death

Image copyright Nicky Blackmarket Image caption British Transport Police is investigating the circumstances of the accident

Rail accident investigators have concluded a forensic examination at a level crossing where a man died when his car was hit by a train.

The Land Rover was struck by the London Paddington to Cheltenham Spa service near Frampton Mansell in Gloucestershire on Tuesday afternoon.

Train services are now resuming on the line, which was closed for 24 hours.

British Transport Police said the 60-year-old car driver's family were being supported by liaison officers.

The line between Swindon and Gloucester is expected to reopen at 17:00 GMT.

National Rail said the first trains to run would be the 15:36 from Paddington to Cheltenham Spa, starting from Swindon, and the 18:34 Cheltenham to Paddington service.

One of two dogs in the car at the time of the impact also died.

The crushed Land Rover was recovered early on Wednesday.

Ch Insp John Angell of British Transport Police said: "At this stage, this appears to have been an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man's family.

"Our officers have been working tirelessly throughout the night, and will do so for the rest of the day, to ensure we gain as much information about how the collision happened.

"I would like to thank the community in Frampton Mansell for the tremendous support they gave last night to around 60 passengers on the service, who were given food, coffee and shelter at a nearby pub until alternative transport could be arranged."

A spokesman for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said officers were at the scene for most of the day gathering evidence.

The accident happened at the same crossing where a trail biker Paul Martin, 37, from Stroud, died in May 2014.

A report by the RAIB found he might not have heard the train's warning horn because he was wearing a crash helmet.