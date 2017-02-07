Man dies in Frampton Mansell level crossing crash

Image copyright Nicky Blackmarket Image caption British Transport Police is investigating the circumstances of the accident

A man has died after his car was hit by a train on a level crossing in Gloucestershire.

The vehicle was struck by the Great Western Railway London Paddington to Cheltenham Spa service at 15:10 GMT.

The man, who was believed to have been driving the car, died at the scene of the crash in the Frampton Mansell area, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

No-one else was injured in the crash and officers are investigating the circumstances.

BBC reporter Jason Dean, who is at the scene, said passengers were taken off the train in small groups, spoken to by police, and then taken to a nearby pub or reunited with relatives who have come to collect them.

"Officers are now working to identify the man and inform his family and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified of this incident," a BTP spokesman said.

The accident happened at the same crossing where a trail biker Paul Martin, 37, from Stroud, died in May 2014.

A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found he may not have heard the train's warning horn because he was wearing a crash helmet.

The crossing, a metal gate at the end of a field leading to railway tracks, is a "user-worked level crossing", meaning people wishing to cross the line have to contact a signaller using a dedicated phone to get permission.

Trains passing through the crossing are permitted to travel at up to 50mph, Network Rail said.