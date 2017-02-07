Cheltenham mum completes 6,000-mile memorial coastal walk

Media caption Natalia Spencer completed her 6,000-mile walk around the British coast at Durdle Door in Dorset

A woman whose five-year-old daughter died from a rare illness has finished a 6,000 mile (9,656km) memorial walk.

Natalia Spencer has walked around the British coastline to deal with the grief of losing her "beautiful daughter" Elizabeth.

She has also raised more than £115,000 for Bristol Children's Hospital, where her daughter died.

Ms Spencer completed the walk at Durdle Door, in Dorset, from where she set off in February last year.

She said she was "overwhelmed with emotions" having finished the trip.

Ms Spencer, from Cheltenham, said the beach at Durdle Door was "emotionally significant" because it was the last seaside location she visited with her daughter.

Elizabeth died shortly before Christmas in December 2015 from Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) - a condition which sent her immune system into overdrive.

Her mother said she wanted to "give something back" and decided to raise money for the hospital.

