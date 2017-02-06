Stroud attack victim named as soldier Jack Mitchell

Image copyright Mitchell family photo Image caption Jack Mitchell was based at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire

A man who died after an attack outside a nightclub has been named as a soldier in the 32 Regiment Royal Artillery.

Jack Mitchell, 24, a gunner at the Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire, was described by family on social media as the "kindest... gentlest man you would ever meet".

He died in the early hours of Sunday morning outside the Warehouse nightclub in Stroud.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

His mother, Kate Mitchell, posted a statement on Facebook which said: "I am so proud of my son and what he achieved.

"He had his whole life to look forward to."

His sister, Jasmine Mitchell, wrote: "The pain is indescribable. My heart is broken and always will be. My big brother, my soldier, my Jack."

The arrested man, from Stroud, was granted police bail until 3 May, pending further inquiries.