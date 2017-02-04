Notorious yellow car vandalised in Bibury

Image copyright SWNS.com Image caption Peter Maddox parks his banana-coloured car outside his 17th Century cottage on Arlington Row

An "ugly" yellow car blamed for ruining tourists' photographs in a picturesque Cotswold village has been targeted by vandals.

The word "move" has been scratched into the bonnet of the Vauxhall Corsa, which is parked outside owner Peter Maddox's cottage in Arlington Row, Bibury.

Panels on the car have also been scratched and the driver's side window and rear windscreen have been smashed.

Mr Maddox could face a £6,000 repair bill, The Telegraph has reported.

However, the defiant 84-year-old said if the car was too expensive to repair, he would buy a replacement - in lime green.

His daughter-in-law, Marie Kraus, said: "Peter is understandably upset at the loss of his car and his independence, but he is also very fond of his lovely yellow car.

"Everyone in the village is very supportive. It is horrible to think whoever has done this has come out of their way down this little road to do something like this. It will be a struggle to get another car.

"It will leave Peter out of pocket."

Image copyright SWNS.com Image caption The word "move" has been scratched into the bonnet of the Vauxhall Corsa

In 2015, a photo of the car was posted by Lee McCallum on Twitter with the comment: "Picture postcard street photobombed by ugly little yellow car."

Afterwards, numerous visitors to the village took to Twitter claiming the car "ruins" the view and is a "shot spoiler".

Image copyright SWNS.com Image caption The yellow car has appeared in numerous photos of the picturesque Cotswold village

Bibury, near Cirencester in Gloucestershire, was once described by William Morris as "the most beautiful village in England".

The National Trust-owned cottages of Arlington Row are featured on the inside cover of the British passport and are some of the most photographed dwellings in the country.