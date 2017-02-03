Teenager arrested after swan shooting in Cheltenham

Image copyright Vale Wildlife Hospital Image caption Vets were able to save George's life after he was taken to Vale Wildlife Hospital where the bolt - which was lodged in its left eye - was removed

A teenage boy is the second person to be arrested on suspicion of shooting a swan with a crossbow.

George, a male swan, was seriously injured when he was shot in the head in Pittville Park, Cheltenham, in January.

A 15-year-old boy, from Cheltenham, was arrested under under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

A 48-year-old man, also from Cheltenham, was arrested last week. Both have been released on bail pending further investigations.

The swan, along with his breeding partner Zelda, has lived on Pittville lakes for a number of years.

Media caption George the swan, who was shot with a crossbow, is released back into Pittville Park lake.

The critically ill bird was found by a member of the public with a bolt lodged in his left eye.

He was treated at Vale Wildlife Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre and has now been released back to the lake.

A fundraising campaign has raised more than £6,000 to pay for George's treatment and a reward to catch the person responsible.