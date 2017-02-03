Rare Joe Meek recording discovered 50 years after his death

A rare recording of legendary record producer Joe Meek singing has been shared 50 years after the songwriter's death.

The short clip of a demo recording of an unknown song was discovered by BBC Radio Gloucestershire as part of a documentary to commemorate the anniversary.

Meek, who was born in Newent, took his own life in February 1967 at the age of 37.

He famously pioneered experimental pop music in the 1960s and is considered to be one of the most influential recording engineers of all time - his most well-known song being The Tornados' instrumental "Telstar".

Chairman of the Joe Meek Society, Rob Bradford, said the clip was "indeed rare" and probably dated to about 1962 or 1963.

"It's quite a tuneful one compared to some of the other demo tapes I've heard," he added.