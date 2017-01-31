George the swan shot with crossbow: Man arrested

Media caption George the swan was released back into Pittville Park lake

A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a swan.

George, a male swan, was shot with a crossbow in Pittville Park, Cheltenham, last week, leaving him seriously injured.

The creature has now been released back into the wild after he was treated at Vale Wildlife Hospital near Tewkesbury.

A Gloucestershire Police spokeswoman said a 48-year-old man was arrested under the Wildlife and Countryside Act. He has been released on bail.

The swan, along with his breeding partner Zelda, has been a fixture on Pittville lakes for a number of years.

A fundraising campaign to pay for George's treatment and a reward to catch the person responsible has raised over £6,000.

Image copyright Vale Wildlife Hospital Image caption George was found with a bolt lodged in his head in Cheltenham's Pittville Park last week

Image copyright Vale Wildlife Hospital Image caption The injured bird was taken to Vale Wildlife Hospital where the bolt - which was lodged in its left eye - was removed