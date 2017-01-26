Gloucestershire school shuts sickness bug hits 145 pupils and staff

Image copyright Google Image caption Dene Magna School will not reopen until Monday

A school has been forced to close after more than 145 pupils and staff came down with a sickness bug.

Dene Magna School in Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire, has a pupil roll of about 750 pupils. A letter sent to parents said more people were continuing to fall ill.

The letter stated: "To indicate the size of the problem, we normally have less than 20 students off in a day."

The head teacher said he hoped the school would reopen on Monday.

The letter added: "I am very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you tomorrow, but hopefully you will understand that this will allow us to get a professional team in to sterilise and clean the school and should allow 48 hours for any bugs to clear from the system of our students and staff.

"We hope that by Monday this will have passed and we can get on with our learning."