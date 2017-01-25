£3k raised to fund treatment for Cheltenham crossbow-shot swan

Image caption The swan has lost an eye and is in a critical condition

A funding page for a swan, shot in the head with a crossbow, has raised more than £3,000 in less than 24 hours.

The bird known as "George" was found with a bolt lodged in its left eye in Cheltenham's Pittville Park on Tuesday.

A JustGiving page to pay for its treatment and a reward to catch the person responsible has raised £3,490.

Caroline Gould, from Vale Wildlife Hospital, said: "He's lost an eye and is critical but this shows the strength of feeling people have for George."

The "well-loved" swan, along with its breeding partner Zelda, has been a fixture on Pittville lakes for a number of years.

"The bolt from the crossbow went straight through his eye, missing his brain by millimetres," said Ms Gould.

"With an injury of that magnitude, I'm surprised he made it through the night but he has - but he is still very, very sick.

"He's close to quite a lot of people's hearts - so it would be very nice if the person or persons who did this could be found and caught."