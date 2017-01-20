Muslim prayer Facebook post deleted by Gloucester Cathedral

Image copyright Gloucester Cathedral Image caption Imam Hassan gave the call to prayer in the cathedral's chapter house as part of an art exhibition

An online video of a Muslim prayer being recited at Gloucester Cathedral has been removed from its Facebook page after it became a "forum for abuse".

Imam Hassan, from Gloucester, read the prayer during a multi-faith exhibition.

The Very Reverend Stephen Lake, Dean of the Cathedral, said the day itself was held without problem but the Facebook post attracted "unacceptable comments".

Imam Hassan said Dean Lake was an "inspiration" and the mosque would take on "his values of peace and tolerance".

The prayer was filmed on a mobile phone at the launch of the art exhibition, which includes other religions and beliefs such as Rastafarianism, Hinduism and Paganism.

Image caption The Very Reverend Stephen Lake said the video had "lacked any context" and the cathedral "had learned lessons for next time"

Dean Lake said: "There was nothing wrong with the fact of what took place here.

"This was part of an educational day - learning about people of different faiths. So in that sense, no problem whatsoever.

"But because of the comments that came, we have to take responsibility for our own website and our own Facebook page and they became unacceptable.

"And that was a way of stopping that conversation, so that the real conversation can take place."

'United front'

Imam Hassan said in a statement: "The relationship between the faith community in Gloucester is great.

"This exhibition was a great opportunity for all our faith leaders to come together, and show a united front to those that hold the view that we can't live and work together.

"I take great inspiration from the work Reverend Stephen Lake is doing in our city and beyond, and I hope to emulate him."