Cheltenham masseur Malcolm Baker jailed for sex assault

Malcolm Baker retrained in massage after retiring from accountancy

A masseur who sexually assaulted six female clients has been jailed for 15 months.

Malcolm Baker, of Hillary Road, Cheltenham, abused the women during massages they had paid for.

The former accountant - who retrained in massage at Gloucestershire College when he retired - was found guilty of six counts of sexual assault against six different victims.

The 68-year-old denied all counts but was found guilty at an earlier trial.

He was found not guilty of three counts of sexual assault against three different women. Another sexual assault case on a further victim was left to lie on file.

'Sexual gratification'

At Gloucester Crown Court, Judge Jamie Tabor QC said Baker had cast aside his training and expanded his repertoire to full body massage researched on the internet.

"I believe you did this for your own sexual gratification," he told Baker during sentencing.

Malcolm Baker expanded his repertoire to full body massage researched on the internet

In an interview with the BBC, one of Baker's victims - who cannot be named for legal reasons - recalled an appointment where Baker abused her.

"He pulled my underwear right down and he started to massage my bottom," she said.

"In my head I was thinking 'What do I do? What should I say? Should I object?'.

"I just didn't know what to do, so I thought 'just play it cool'."

Deborah Hughes, head of the Hair and Beauty School at Gloucestershire College, said Baker had completely abused the trust of his clients and disregarded the professional training he'd been given at the college.

College teacher Deborah Hughes said Baker had abused the trust of clients and let down the profession

She said: "The rules are that you avoid the femoral triangle, which is from the abdomen down to the mid upper thigh, and make sure you ensure modesty by correct towel placement at all times.

"Luckily, it's very rare when one individual does bring any industry or any profession into disrepute."