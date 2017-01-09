Gloucestershire crash lorry sheds load of rocks on to car

Image caption The crash happened near Northleach at about 11:45 GMT

A lorry carrying rocks shed part of its load on to a car during a crash in the Cotswolds.

Gloucestershire Police said the crash happened just after 11:45 GMT near Northleach on the A429 near the junction with the A40.

Two cars and the lorry were involved, a spokesman said. Police have not yet released details of any injuries.

Officers said the road was likely to remain closed until about 19:00 GMT while an investigation takes place.