Gloucestershire crash lorry sheds load of rocks on to car
- 9 January 2017
- From the section Gloucestershire
A lorry carrying rocks shed part of its load on to a car during a crash in the Cotswolds.
Gloucestershire Police said the crash happened just after 11:45 GMT near Northleach on the A429 near the junction with the A40.
Two cars and the lorry were involved, a spokesman said. Police have not yet released details of any injuries.
Officers said the road was likely to remain closed until about 19:00 GMT while an investigation takes place.