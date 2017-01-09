Woman's death in Littledean 'not suspicious'

The death of a woman initially found injured at a Gloucestershire house was not suspicious, police have confirmed.

Gloucestershire Police previously said the death of the 53-year-old in Littledean was unexplained.

The woman was found with serious injuries at a house in Broad Street at 15:00 GMT on 5 January. She died a short time later.

Police are conducting inquiries on behalf of the coroner, a spokesman said.