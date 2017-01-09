Boulder falls on tracks between Gloucester and Swindon

From the section

Image caption The mass of rock tumbled onto the line near Kemble in Gloucestershire on Monday

Engineers are working to remove a giant boulder which fell onto a railway line during a landslip.

It is causing disruption to services between Swindon and Gloucester with trains being diverted via Bristol Parkway.

National Rail has warned of train cancellations, delays or diversions until midday.

Replacement buses have also been arranged.