Gloucestershire rough sleeping outreach teams get £312,000

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The money is expected to fund the rough sleepers outreach team for the next two years

Rough sleeper outreach teams in Gloucestershire are to get £312,000 to be able to continue services after a central government grant ended.

Funding now comes from local councils, the Clinical Commissioning Group and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The new service will be run by charity P3, which takes over from previous contractor St Mungo's.

P3 said it would "not offer a one-size fits all service" and aimed to help people "rebuild their lives".

Mark Simms, from P3, said: "Our first and foremost priority is to ensure that current clients accessing services are informed and engaged with, making the transition as smooth and positive for them as we possibly can."

The funding will "mainly pay" for the outreach team who have been commissioned to "find and assess people who are new to sleeping on the streets, or who are longer-term rough sleepers with complex needs, and to support them into accommodation and support as quickly as possible".

The money is expected to fund the service for the next two years.