Post-mortem following unexplained Littledean death
- 6 January 2017
A post-mortem examination will be held following the unexplained death of a woman, police have said.
The 53-year-old was found with serious injuries at a house in Littledean, Gloucestershire, on Thursday afternoon.
Officer were called to the property in Broad Street at 15:00 GMT. The woman died a short time later.
A cordon is still in place at the property, where officers are carrying out inquiries.