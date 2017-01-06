Post-mortem following unexplained Littledean death

A post-mortem examination will be held following the unexplained death of a woman, police have said.

The 53-year-old was found with serious injuries at a house in Littledean, Gloucestershire, on Thursday afternoon.

Officer were called to the property in Broad Street at 15:00 GMT. The woman died a short time later.

A cordon is still in place at the property, where officers are carrying out inquiries.