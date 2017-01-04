Four bird flu cases found at Slimbridge reserve

Image copyright PA Image caption Four cases of bird flu have been confirmed at the wildlife reserve

Four cases of avian flu have been confirmed at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Slimbridge reserve in Gloucestershire.

A total of 18 cases, including these four cases of the H5N8 strain, have been detected across the UK so far.

Measures including disinfectant mats are in place, but the centre remains open as the public risk is deemed "very low", Pete Morris from Slimbridge said.

"This strain of bird flu has never transferred to humans," Mr Morris added.

He said the outbreak was "not unexpected", with the current European outbreak "now being found in all parts of Great Britain".

"We have disinfectant mats at all entrances and exits to the wetland centre, hand washing facilities and vehicle movements on and off the reserve are being restricted," he said.

Mr Morris said staff were looking out for symptoms on the 670-acre (271-hectare) reserve and sending dead birds to the government for testing.

He added they were not seeing unusual numbers of wild bird deaths. Instead, only a few birds among the tens of thousands migrating and passing through Slimbridge were being affected.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said restrictions implemented by the nature reserve will stay in place until 28 February.