Cemetery chapel may become 'quirky' Stroud holiday let

Image copyright Philip Pankhurst/Geograph Image caption The chapel of rest was built of Cotswold stone and dates back to the 1850s

A Victorian chapel of rest in a Gloucestershire cemetery could be turned into "quirky holiday accommodation" by the town council.

The building, amid six acres (2.4 hectare) of graves at Stroud Cemetery, is being sold by the district council.

Stroud Town Council has been given "first refusal" on the building, estimated to be worth about £150,000.

Mayor Kevin Cranston said they were starting a "quick feasibility study into what we could do with it".

The chapel, built in the 1850s out of Cotswold Stone, was developed along with the cemetery after the town's overcrowded burial grounds became a health threat.

Mr Cranston said it was "quite a beautiful building".

Image copyright Google Image caption The building sits amid six acres of graves at Stroud cemetery

The chapel, now used by the cemetery's maintenance team to store tools and equipment, will be bought by the town council if a suitable purpose can be found.

"We can't take out a massive mortgage on a building just to use it as a tool shed," said Mr Cranston.

"We've had ideas like turning it into a cafe, a community centre or convert it into quirky holiday accommodation - we could probably charge more at Halloween.

"But really we're open to suggestions but they do have to be financially viable and sustainable."