Former minister Steve Webb and equestrian Charlotte Dujardin honoured

Image caption Steve Webb has been knighted for political and public service

A former pensions minister is among those Gloucestershire residents receiving New Year Honours.

Steve Webb, who is now director of policy at the Royal London pensions company, has been knighted for political and public service.

Equestrian Charlotte Dujardin OBE is appointed CBE.

Earlier this year she became the second British woman to win three Olympic gold medals by retaining her individual dressage title in Rio.

In December, Dujardin and her horse Valegro were described as a partnership that "turned dressage's fortunes around".

The most successful combination in the sport's history bowed out at Olympia's London International Horse Show on 14 December.

Also honoured from Gloucestershire: