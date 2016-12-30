Former minister Steve Webb and equestrian Charlotte Dujardin honoured
- 30 December 2016
A former pensions minister is among those Gloucestershire residents receiving New Year Honours.
Steve Webb, who is now director of policy at the Royal London pensions company, has been knighted for political and public service.
Equestrian Charlotte Dujardin OBE is appointed CBE.
Earlier this year she became the second British woman to win three Olympic gold medals by retaining her individual dressage title in Rio.
In December, Dujardin and her horse Valegro were described as a partnership that "turned dressage's fortunes around".
The most successful combination in the sport's history bowed out at Olympia's London International Horse Show on 14 December.
Also honoured from Gloucestershire:
- Janet Gough - OBE for services to heritage
- Matthew Gotrel - MBE for services to rowing
- Maj Kenneth Hames - MBE for services to homeless and disabled people and ex-service personnel
- Andrew Lewis - MBE for services to triathlon
- Douglas McGowan - MBE for services to the preservation of the PS Waverley and charity
- John Pollard - MBE for services to service personnel and families
- Michael Spence - MBE for services to education and disability sport
- Mollie Wise - BEM for services to charitable fundraising and the community