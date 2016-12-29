Gloucestershire

Lechlade crash: Man dies as car crashes into field

Hambidge Lane, Lechlade Image copyright Google
Image caption Gloucestershire Police said it was "believed" the car left the road "due to the icy conditions"

A man died when his car left the road and ended up in a field in Gloucestershire.

The 66-year-old driver was killed in the crash on Hambidge Lane, Lechlade, shortly before 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Gloucestershire Police said they believed the car left the road "due to the icy conditions".

A force spokesman said: "Fire and ambulance services attended but sadly the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites