Lechlade crash: Man dies as car crashes into field
- 29 December 2016
A man died when his car left the road and ended up in a field in Gloucestershire.
The 66-year-old driver was killed in the crash on Hambidge Lane, Lechlade, shortly before 11:00 GMT on Thursday.
Gloucestershire Police said they believed the car left the road "due to the icy conditions".
A force spokesman said: "Fire and ambulance services attended but sadly the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene."