Lechlade crash: Man dies as car crashes into field

Image copyright Google Image caption Gloucestershire Police said it was "believed" the car left the road "due to the icy conditions"

A man died when his car left the road and ended up in a field in Gloucestershire.

The 66-year-old driver was killed in the crash on Hambidge Lane, Lechlade, shortly before 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Gloucestershire Police said they believed the car left the road "due to the icy conditions".

A force spokesman said: "Fire and ambulance services attended but sadly the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene."