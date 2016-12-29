Blue rock thrush attracts hundreds to Stow-on-the-Wold

Media caption County bird recorder Richard Baatsen said 'it's attracting a very good crowd'

Hundreds of birdwatchers have descended on a quiet residential estate in the Cotswolds to catch a glimpse of an "extremely rare" thrush.

The blue rock thrush was first seen feeding in a garden in Fisher Close, Stow-on-the-Wold, by a resident.

Unable to name the unusual looking bird, she posted pictures of it online and her post was spotted by twitchers.

County bird recorder Richard Baatsen said he believed it was only the third time the bird had been seen in the UK.

Image copyright Paul Taylor Image caption Residents on the quiet residential estate have been a bit taken aback by the interest

Image copyright Paul Taylor Image caption A largely sedentary, elusive and sun-loving bird the blue rock thrush is a rare sight in northern Europe

The last confirmed sighting of the starling-size bird on British soil, was back in 2007.

The largely sedentary, elusive and sun-loving birds are widespread in summer across southern Europe but are a rare sight in northern Europe.

"It likes mountains and cliffs that's why it's called a blue rock thrush," said Mr Baatsen.

"But the birds do migrate and move in the winter so that's the thought - that this bird's moved away from the snow, effectively."

The bird was first spotted in the Cotswolds on Tuesday and has been seen every day since.

'Bit taken aback'

Since the news went out on the Rare Bird Alert website, the Cotswold town has been invaded by hundreds of birdwatchers hoping to catch a glimpse of the cobalt blue bird feeding with other garden birds.

"It's attracting a very good crowd. There were probably about 250 people there when I was there yesterday," said Mr Baatsen.

"I did have a word with the house owner, just to let her know what to expect.

"She was a bit taken aback by the interest but I told her to get a charity bucket out and wave it at people for the inconvenience."

Image copyright Karle Burford Image caption Hundreds of birdwatchers flocked to Stow-on-the-Wold to see the rare bird