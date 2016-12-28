Siston murder victim Mohammed Abdurezek 'killed elsewhere'

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Mohammed Abdurezek died from stab wounds

A man found stabbed to death in a South Gloucestershire village on Christmas Eve was killed elsewhere, police have said.

The body of Mohammed Abdurezek, 31, was found in Gibbs Lane, Siston, at 10.10am on Saturday.

Officers want to retrace his steps in the hours before his death, locate his mobile phone and identify the vehicle he was transported in.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Abdurezek died of multiple stab wounds.

Det Ch Insp James Riccio, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We have a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to find out who killed Mohammed and why.

"We don't believe he was murdered at the location where his body was found, and we're actively tracing his movements in the hours and days leading up to his death to establish where he was killed.

"Our focus is also on trying to identify the vehicle used to transport Mohammed's body to Siston and CCTV is being examined from the local area."

Mobile phone

Police would like to speak anybody who may have seen a suspicious vehicle, or a parked vehicle, in the area around Siston Lane between the evening of 21 December and Christmas Eve morning.

Mr Abdurezek was based in Bristol but had links to other locations in the UK, including Swansea and Newcastle.

Mr Riccio added: "We're in contact with some of Mohammed's friends and associates to try to trace any family members or next of kin, who we believe live abroad.

"I firmly believe someone has information which could help establish who killed Mohammed and wh. I'd ask them to call us immediately."