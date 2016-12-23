Reindeer touchdown in Gloucestershire before the big day

When they're not busy delivering presents with Father Christmas, Dancer and Blitzen spend lots of their time in Gloucestershire.

Stroud woman Karen Perrins bought the pair after wanting to get reindeer for a number of years. Now she visits schools, nursing homes and goodwill evenings with them.

At the moment they're too young, but next year they'll be able to pull a disabled-accessible sleigh for people to take rides on.