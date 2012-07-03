RHS Hampton Court gold for Middle Eastern show garden

Image copyright other Image caption Paul Hervey-Brookes spent time in Jordan before creating the show garden

A large show garden designed to boost Middle East tourism has won a top award for a Gloucestershire garden designer.

The Discover Jordan Garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, has been awarded gold at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show in London.

It took the award in the new World of Gardens category which features landscapes from around the world.

Mr Hervey-Brooks was invited by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) to bring to life the country's history and plants.

'Ruggedness'

"The JTB was looking for a designer who they felt would understand intimately a very unique and diverse plant range, and someone who had exhibiting track record," said Mr Hervey-Brookes.

Image copyright other Image caption It is the largest show garden at the 2012 RHS Hampton Court show

"So they asked if I would be interested in going to Jordan to spend some time there and then to design this garden for them."

During his visit he learned that a priority for gardens was to grow food crops and animal crops, and not just be a domestic space.

His design was intended to represent the "wild ruggedness of the landscape" along with his learning that Jordan had more plant wealth than the UK in a much smaller space.

The award is the first RHS gold medal for Mr Hervey-Brookes, who works out of Painswick Rococo Gardens in Gloucestershire.

"I get two things - for best destination I get a rather large and very heavy crystal bowl, and because it is my first ever gold medal I actually get a genuine gold medal, so that is quite exciting."