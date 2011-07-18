Two men injured in Gloucester 'knife' fight

Two men have been injured in a fight which took place outside a row of shops in Gloucester on Sunday.

One man received a head injury and another man was injured on the arm, possibly by a knife, say police.

Several people were involved in the brawl, which happened at about 1640 BST in Coney Hill Parade.

It is believed some of the men drove off in a silver saloon car, possibly a BMW 3 series. Police are asking for witnesses to get in touch.