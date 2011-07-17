Gloucester phone line repairs hit by ground problems

Image caption BT engineers are working 24 hours a day to restore hundreds of customers phone and broadband lines

More problems have been uncovered as work continues to restore hundreds of phone lines in Gloucester.

A BT spokesperson said ground being worked on "keeps giving way" and so extra safety equipment was needed, which has added further delays.

Phone and broadband connections were lost 10 days ago after a Severn Trent "mole" accidentally severed copper cables while drilling underground.

BT's Emma Littlejohn said lines should be restored by the middle of the week.

"All the indications are that if the work that we're doing continues as it should over the course of today then the majority of customers should see their service back on by the middle of the week and hopefully sooner," said Miss Littlejohn.

"Our engineers are working extremely hard but things are changing and we're having to adapt to the situation as it arises."

Severn Trent's "mole" is being used in an £11m project to install a new sewer to reduce the risk of flooding in Gloucester.

When the accident happened on 7 July, about 1,500 faults were reported to BT.

Some local business owners lost their card facilities and had to request cash only transactions.

David Reid, owner of Olive's Deli in Longlevens, said he was concerned people had avoided shopping in the area.

"Over the last couple of weeks it has seemed a bit quieter since the incident happened," he said.