Escaped Harris Hawk rescued from Gloucestershire tree

A Harris Hawk had to be rescued from a tree in Lydney after its lanyard became stuck around a branch
Image caption The lanyard around the hawk's foot became entangled around tree branches

A bird of prey which escaped from its owner in Gloucestershire has been rescued after getting stuck in a tree.

The owner of the Harris Hawk called the fire service after a rope attached to the bird became tangled in tree branches in Lydney.

Firefighters worked with the RSPCA to release the bird, which was stuck 66ft (20m) above the ground.

The hawk was not injured and was handed back to its grateful owner. Its species is native to South America.

