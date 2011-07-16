Berkeley man arrested as police seize cannabis plants

Almost 100 cannabis plants have been seized and a 30-year-old man arrested by police in Gloucestershire.

Officers searched a house in New Street, Berkeley, on Thursday and found 97 plants in various stages of growth.

Pc Gav Davis of Stroud Police said the plants could be worth "around £500 each when fully mature and harvested".

A Berkeley man was arrested on suspicion of drugs cultivation and bailed to attend Gloucester Police Station on 31 August.

"This was a complete hydroponics set up with lighting, ventilation and filters and more than capable of producing the class B drug," added Pc Davis.

"The condensation has damaged plaster and caused damp to go through to another property."