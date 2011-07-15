Gloucestershire police to sell four more stations

Another four police stations in Gloucestershire are to close in a decision taken by the Police Authority.

Stations at Brockworth, Stonehouse, Tetbury and Fairford will shut but the Lydney station will be retained.

The future of these five stations was discussed on Thursday as the local Police Authority continue to tackle a proposed budget cut of £18m.

In May, the Constabulary announced the closure of nine stations as part of savings plans for the next four years.

Councillor Rob Garnham, chair of Gloucestershire Police Authority, said they have found members of the public to be "very understanding of the situation".

"Inevitably some people will be disappointed, but I can reassure everyone that even where a police station is closing, we will still provide a visible and accessible policing presence," he added.

Closures

Brockworth police station will be sold and a Police Point installed in the Parish Council offices.

The same thing is happening in Stonehouse and Tetbury where the police will move into the town council offices.

In Fairford, the community asked if the police could be moved into the community centre at the heart of the town. The police agreed and the Fairford police station will now be sold.

Lydney station will be retained for future use as a number of logistical issues have meant the building will not be sold.

The future of four other police stations in Bishops Cleeve, Churchdown, Winchcombe and Whaddon, is still be looked at.

Chief Constable Tony Melville said the force not only needs to change, but wants to change the way policing is delivered "in order to provide a more responsive, visible and accessible service".