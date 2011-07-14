Daughter sentenced over fatal crash in Cotswolds

A woman who killed her parents in a head-on collision in the Cotswolds has received a community order.

Linda Fowler, 64, from Bedworth in Warwickshire, admitted causing their deaths by careless driving on the A429 near Stow-on-the-Wold last August.

Gloucester Crown Court heard how her car had drifted on to the wrong side of the road, causing another car to swerve before finally colliding with a van.

Judge William Hart said it was a "tragedy of the highest order".

Fowler had been driving home with her parents, Reginald Cornelius, 90, and Elizabeth Cornelius, 87, from Coventry, after visiting family.

You have a good driving record, are a lady of good character and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity Judge William Hart

'No recollection'

Julian Kesner, prosecuting, told the court it had been a "moment's inattention" after failing to straighten up after driving around a slight bend.

"Mrs Fowler quite simply has no recollection of the incident at all, she has no idea why it happened," he added.

She was handed a 12-month community order and told she would have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

"You have a good driving record, are a lady of good character and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity," said Judge Hart.

He said how the collision happened was still unknown but "the consequence could not have been more terrible".

In mitigation, Samantha Forsyth, said: "Mrs Fowler was the carer of her parents, she now feels responsible for their deaths... she is wracked with guilt and shame."

Fowler was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £1,000 towards the cost of the prosecution.