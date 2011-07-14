Bishop of Gloucester to begin 100-mile pilgrimage

Image caption The Bishop of Gloucester will walk with a group of 16 people on the pilgrimage

The Bishop of Gloucester is to trek 100 miles across Gloucestershire, visiting 38 churches en route.

The Rt Revd Michael Perham will take a week to complete the trek, which will begin on Friday.

A group of 16 people will accompany him, including visitors from California and Sweden, people training for ministry and local walkers.

Bishop Michael said: "A pilgrimage is a journey or search and in many ways is an essential part of our lives."

"For Christians, life is a journey with God and my pilgrimage is a reflection of that journey," he added.

Millennium celebrations

"As well as the spiritual significance of the walk, this pilgrimage is a wonderful way to travel around our diocese meeting congregations and sharing the beautiful surroundings in which we are so fortunate to live.

"I would like to invite everyone to come along and walk with me for a section of the journey, and spend time in conversation and reflection."

Bishop Michael took part in a similar pilgrimage in 2008 as party of the county's millennium celebrations.

This year's pilgrimage will begin at St Peter's Church in Newnham on Severn on Friday at 0800 BST.

There will be overnight stops at Churchdown, Bishop's Cleeve, Naunton, Aldsworth, South Cerney, Minchinhampton and Cam.

It is scheduled to finish at 1300 BST on Friday 22 July at Wotton-under-Edge.

The walkers will stop to pray at churches along the way, and stay with people from church congregations.

The journey marks the completion of a reorganisation of church groupings, known as deaneries, and the planned route will pass through each of these new deaneries.