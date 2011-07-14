Gloucestershire

Tewkesbury council seeks views on street trading

People in Tewkesbury are being asked their views on businesses such as burger and ice cream vans trading on the streets.

The borough council is holding the consultation to help shape its new street trading policy.

The policy looks at how to control street trading, dealing with complaints and conditions that must be adhered to.

The council said: "Street trading can be vital for a local community but it can also get out of control."

