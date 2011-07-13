Oakwood Primary School in Gloucester handed over

Image caption The school uses solar panels and recycles rainwater

A new £7m school in Gloucester has been officially handed over to pupils and staff.

The new Oakwood Primary School building, on the former Lynworth primary site, features environmentally friendly features including a wood pellet boiler and a rainwater collection tank.

Head teacher Charles Welsh said the new school was "fabulous".

The building will be used for the first time when term starts in September.

"The building, the grounds and the equipment all combine to celebrate the children and help promote our message of 'aspire and achieve' for the whole community," said Mr Welsh.

Lynworth and Whaddon primary schools merged in September 2009 to become Oakwood Primary School after falling pupil numbers meant there were 225 surplus places across the two schools.

'Solar energy'

Pupils have been taught at the Whaddon site since Easter 2010 when demolition work began on the old Lynworth school.

Councillor Jackie Hall, cabinet member for education and skills at Gloucestershire County Council, said: "I'm delighted we were able to secure funding [from the Government's Primary Capital Programme] back in 2009 to deliver a new school in an area where it was so badly needed.

"It will offer a state-of-the-art environment for teaching and learning in a cost-effective building that is low maintenance and energy-efficient."

The new school will make the best use of daylight, natural ventilation and solar energy, with a biomass wood pellet boiler as the main source of heating.

A rainwater harvesting tank will recycle water to flush the toilets and energy used will be metered.

The new building also features a community art and display space, internet cafe and parent room for meetings and training.

It has been built by contractor Kier Moss, and designed by architects ADP.