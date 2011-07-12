Phone lines restored in Gloucester by BT engineers

About 100 phone lines have been restored after an underground "mole" used by Severn Trent to install a new sewer cut through the lines.

Since the accident on Thursday, 1,500 faults have been reported to BT.

A hole large enough for four engineers to access the damaged cable area will be dug overnight.

On Wednesday engineers will begin repairing the six damaged copper cables but BT has said the lines may not be fully reconnected until the weekend.

The 100 or so phone lines were restored using an undamaged cable.