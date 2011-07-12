Gloucestershire house fire leaves man in critical condition

A 58-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was rescued from a house fire in Gloucestershire.

He was airlifted to Bristol's Frenchay Hospital following the incident at a building in Bramble Lane, Stonehouse, on Monday afternoon.

The victim has since been transferred to Morriston Hospital in Swansea where he is being treated for serious burns and wounds to his abdomen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.