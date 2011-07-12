Gloucestershire

Porsche alloy wheels stolen in Shurdington robbery

Sixteen alloy wheels and tyres, including eight rare Porsche alloys, have been stolen during a robbery in Gloucestershire.

The wheels, which also include four from an Audi, were taken from an outbuilding in Leckhampton Lane in Shurdington.

The incident happened between 0800 BST on 5 July and 1900 BST on 6 July.

Gloucestershire Police said the "wheels are quite distinctive" and fit Porsche RS and Audi A3 models.

