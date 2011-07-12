UWE nursing department to move to Gloucester Docks

Image caption The department will move to Alexandra Warehouse in September

The department of Nursing and Midwifery at the University of the West of England (UWE) is to move into new facilities at Gloucester Docks.

Gloucestershire College has purchased Alexandra Warehouse, where the department will move from its current base at Hartpury College in September.

Gloucestershire College is in partnership with the Bristol-based university.

A UWE spokeswoman said nursing was one of its most popular degrees.

Professor Helen Langton, UWE pro vice-chancellor and executive dean of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, said relocating the nursing programmes would give the department closer links to the NHS trusts in Gloucestershire.