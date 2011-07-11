Dog found in Gloucester wheelie bin in care of RSPCA

A dog is being cared for by the RSPCA after it was found in a wheelie bin in Gloucester.

A spokesman for the charity said they had removed the Yorkshire terrier from the bin in Mount Street after receiving a call from a member of the public.

He said that the dog, which was found on Thursday, "suffered no injuries and is safe and healthy".

"At the moment we don't know who the dog's owner is and would urge them to get in touch."

The spokesman added: "We are also appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the dog being placed in the bin."