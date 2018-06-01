Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jordan Farrell was high on Cocaine and alcohol as he drove away with a woman on his car bonnet

A man has been jailed for 20 months after a woman jumped on the bonnet of his car, which stalled, throwing her to the ground and fracturing her skull.

Jordan Farrell, 31, was trying to drive away from a property when the incident happened on Sewardstone Street, Waltham Abbey, on 19 January.

Farrell was arrested at his home on Sewardstone Street two days later.

He was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and other offences.

Before the incident, Farrell had been with the woman, in her 30s, and another man.

He left and got into a white Mini Cooper, but the woman followed him and climbed on the bonnet to stop him driving off.

The car stalled as he accelerated away and the woman fell to the ground hitting her head.

The police were called, but Farrell fled.

He denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision, but was convicted by the jury after a three-day trial.

He was also sentenced to a two-year driving ban, must take a driving re-test and pay the victim £145.