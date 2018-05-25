Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Kieren O'Rourke was described as a "loving father, son and brother"

A man who "cruelly" pushed a musician to the ground, inflicting a fatal brain injury, has been jailed for five years.

David-Lee Conlan was verbally abusing a female friend of Kieren O'Rourke near a pub in Dunmow, Essex, last April when the guitarist stepped in to defend her.

Mr O'Rourke, 42, was shoved and hit his head on the ground. He died 10 days later, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Conlan, 31, of Childs Lane, Stansted, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for five years.

'Future without him'

He also admitted punching one of the woman's relatives outside the Boars Head pub, breaking his nose and a tooth.

For that offence, Conlan was also given a 12-month concurrent sentence during Thursday's sentencing hearing after admitting actual bodily harm.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption David-Lee Conlan was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday

Mr O'Rourke, from Thaxted, Essex, had no memory of the attack on 8 April, police said.

He had drifted in and out of consciousness while speaking to an officer from his hospital bed, they added.

His mother, Yvonne, said: "Kieren has been cruelly taken from all his family and friends.

"Whatever sentence Mr Conlan received is not going to bring Kieren back.

"We all face the future without him. It's us that have a life sentence."