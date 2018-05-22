Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Chris May has been missing from his Essex home since 25 May 2015

Detectives investigating the unsolved killing of a man who went missing from his home almost three years ago have found a body.

Chris May, 28, was last seen at his home in Kelvedon, Essex, on 25 May 2015.

His Volkswagen Golf was found abandoned about 10 miles away in the village of Fairstead.

A body was found in Faulkbourne, near Braintree, on Sunday following a call from a member of the public.

The body was forensically recovered and a post-mortem examination held on Monday was inconclusive.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The last movements of Chris May's car before it was spotted abandoned in Fairstead

Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings said: "I strongly believe the body which has been found is Chris May, 28, from Kelvedon. Enquiries are now being conducted to establish how he died.

"Chris's family are continuing to receive support from a specialist family liaison officer who has worked with them since Chris went missing in May 2015.

"His body was found less than a fortnight before the third anniversary of his disappearance.

"The priority for me now is to seek answers for his family and for the coroner to piece together his very last moments."

'Involvement in drugs'

In 2016 Essex Police confirmed the case was no longer being treated as a missing person inquiry but as a murder.

It was reclassified to "unsolved homicide" after the BBC found the case listed in a Freedom of Information request response from a member of the public.

At the time Det Ch Insp Marina Ericson said Mr May was a drug user and dealt in ecstasy, cocaine and mephedrone.

"There is a strong likelihood that Chris' involvement with drugs is linked to his death," she said.

"There are a number of questions I still need to answer and I am appealing for the public's help to get that information."