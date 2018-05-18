Image copyright Facebook Image caption Fabian Kacica died as a result of a stab wound

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death in an Essex seaside town.

Fabian Kacica, of Lornes Close, Southend, died after what police described as a "disturbance" near the library and university campus in the town at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

A 20-year-old man from Leigh-on-Sea was detained on Thursday, police said.

Two teens have already been charged with murder and attempted robbery.

Michael Nyathi, 18, of Steeplefield, Leigh-on-Sea and a 17-year-old boy from Shoeburyness are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court later.

A 20-year-old man from Southend, arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kacica died as a result of a stab wound.

Essex Police said it was holding a public meeting at The Forum library on Saturday at midday, as a result of the killing.

Representatives of Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, other community figures and senior officers from Essex Police are due to attend.